Look: Official's Penalty Call Going Viral During Chiefs-Jaguars Game

The first half of the Chiefs-Jaguars game this Saturday has featured just about everything you could possibly imagine.

During the second quarter of action, Chad Henne completed a pass to Travis Kelce for a fresh set of downs. Arden Key had a late hit on the play.

Before the officiating crew announced roughing the passer, Shawn Hochuli said, "Everybody shut up."

Hochuli's mic was on when he made that comment. As you'd expect, this moment went viral on social media.

The Chiefs have a 17-10 lead over the Jaguars at halftime. Of course, the story of the first half is that Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury.

Henne has been really efficient in relief duty, completing five passes for 23 yards and a touchdown on his first drive of the game.

The second half of the Chiefs-Jaguars game will resume on NBC. Kansas City will get the ball to start the third quarter.