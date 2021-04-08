Look: Patrick Mahomes Appears To Be Recovering Well

Like many professional athletes, Patrick Mahomes is in Augusta, Georgia today enjoying The Masters – albeit as a spectator. But Patrick Mahomes revealed something that bodes very well as he continues recovering from surgery.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Mahomes showed off a few photos of himself chilling in a golf cart. Noticeably absent from those photos was the walking boot he had been in since mid-February.

Mahomes underwent surgery after losing Super Bowl LV to repair a torn ligament in his left big toe. He has been rehabbing from the injury ever since.

But if the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is out of the boot in early-April, it bodes very well for his return to football activities. Offseason workout programs for teams without new head coaches begin on April 19.

Injuries took a toll on Patrick Mahomes during the 2020 NFL season. During the playoffs suffered a neck injury against the Cleveland Browns, a turf toe injury against the Buffalo Bills and got the hell beaten out of him in the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs have spent most of their offseason capital trying to upgrade the offensive line. To that end, they signed star guard Joe Thuney to an $80 million deal and coaxed former Pro Bowler Kyle Long out of retirement.

Patrick Mahomes is the central reason that the Chiefs are among the most dominant teams in the NFL right now. Keeping him healthy is pretty much the only priority the team has right now and moving forward.

The sooner he returns to 100-percent health, the sooner Chiefs fans can breathe a sigh of relief.