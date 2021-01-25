The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes Calls Out ESPN Graphic After Win

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates in the fourth quarter during the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are heading back to the Super Bowl.

Kansas City, the No. 1 seed in the AFC, took down the Buffalo Bills, 38-24, in the conference title game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night. The Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl, where they will face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bills had an admirable season, but they were simply no match for Mahomes and Co. in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns on 29 of 38 passing in the win over Josh Allen and Buffalo.

Following the game, Mahomes took to Twitter. Earlier in the day, an ESPN graphic stated that the Bills had the advantage coming into the game at quarterback and wide receiver. Mahomes made sure to point out the ridiculousness of that following his win.

That graphic probably went with Allen over Mahomes due to injury concerns, but there’s pretty much never a reason to go against Kansas City’s quarterback.

The Chiefs star proved that once again on Sunday night.

Kansas City and Tampa Bay will meet in the Super Bowl in two weeks. The Chiefs have opened as an early favorite.


