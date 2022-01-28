Look: Patrick Mahomes Can Make NFL History This Weekend

Patrick Mahomes has already made NFL history numerous times already, but he has the chance to do it again on Sunday.

If his Chiefs take down the Bengals, Mahomes would be in the Super Bowl for the third time and he’d be the youngest quarterback in NFL history to start three Super Bowls.

He first played in the 2020 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers which was a wild affair. The 49ers were up double-digits in the second half but the Chiefs scored 21 points in the final six minutes to win, 31-20.

Last season, Kansas City returned to the Super Bowl but got blown out by Tampa Bay, 31-9.

For this season, the Chiefs have to take down the Bengals in order to return to the Super Bowl, which won’t be easy. The Bengals already beat the Chiefs once this season, though it was in Cincinnati.

This time, the game will take place at Arrowhead which has been very kind to the Chiefs over the years. If they win, they’ll get one of the Rams or 49ers to meet them in Los Angeles in two weeks.

Kickoff for Chiefs-Bengals is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.