There may have been some people who were upset with Patrick Mahomes‘ fiancée Brittany Matthews for her champagne celebration following the Chiefs’ dramatic playoff win on Sunday.

It doesn’t seem like Matthews is overly concerned with those people. She made that clear with a pair of Twitter responses Monday afternoon.

Matthews quote-tweeted Kansas City sideline reporter Aly Trost, who said that the people complaining about her champagne shower “have clearly never won anything before.” She also quote-tweeted NFL draft analyst Matt Miller, who added that those people had never been to Arrowhead Stadium.

Matthews said both statements were “accurate.”

Along with Mahomes’ brother Jackson, Matthews has become a controversial figure among NFL fans over the last few years, largely because of her internet presence.

She likely didn’t do anything to change that status yesterday, but in the grand scheme of things, the champagne spillage doesn’t seem like that big of a deal.