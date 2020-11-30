Look: Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee Reacts To Controversial Penalty

Patrick Mahomes was on the beneficial end of a controversial penalty call in the second half of Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.

The Bucs’ defense stopped the Chiefs’ offense on a third-down attempt, but Tampa Bay pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul was called for a roughing-the-passer penalty.

Pierre-Paul hit Mahomes straight on as he released his throw, but the pass rusher’s arm made contact with the Chiefs quarterback’s helmet.

Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, it was an easy roughing call for the referees. The Chiefs got 15 yards and the drive continued.

The penalty didn’t end up being too costly, as Tampa Bay was able to eventually stop Kansas City. The Bucs still lost the game, 27-24.

Toward the end of the contest, Mahomes’ fiancee, Brittany Matthews, reacted to the play on social media.

“Sorry, you can’t touch him,” she quipped.

Well played, Brittany.

And, to be fair, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady was on the receiving end of some beneficial roughing-the-passer calls, too.

None of them ended up being too critical to the game’s outcome, as the Chiefs outplayed the Bucs and deserved the win.

Kansas City improved to 10-1 with the win, while Tampa Bay dropped to 7-5 with the loss.