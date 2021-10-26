The NFL world can’t stop talking about Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs because of their shocking 3-4 start to the 2021 season.

Most recently, the Chiefs lost to the Tennessee Titans 27-3. Mahomes completed just 20 of his 35 pass attempts for 206 yards with no touchdowns and one pick before he exited because of an injury.

It’s officially time to start worrying about the Kansas City Chiefs. And if you disagree, you haven’t been paying attention. Mahomes, in particular, just isn’t the same quarterback he was these past few years. He’s already thrown nine interceptions this season.

Mahomes still believes the Chiefs can get things turned around. He sent a message to Chiefs fans on Tuesday.

“Can’t wait to get back after it this week,” Mahomes said on Twitter.

The good news for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs is they’ll have a good chance to get back in the win column next Monday.

The Chiefs will clash with the New York Giants in Kansas City this weekend. The Chiefs check in as a 9.5-point favorite, meaning the oddsmakers expect a big bounce-back performance from Mahomes and company.

The bad news is that Mahomes can’t just cover up the glaringly obvious issues the Chiefs have on-hand. They’ll need their franchise quarterback to play at an insane level to overshadow the actual problems.

The Chiefs take on the Giants next Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.