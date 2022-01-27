The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes’ Heart Rate During Sunday’s Win

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Tenneessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Watching Patrick Mahomes perform, it is evident that he has the ability to stay calm under pressure. Now, we have scientific proof.

When Mahomes plays, he wears a WHOOP fitness tracking device which measures, among other things, his heart rate during competition.

On Wednesday, NFL health, performance and player development consultant Bobby Stroupe tweeted a picture showing Mahomes’ heart rate from various points during the Chiefs’ wild 42-36 win over the Buffalo Bills last weekend.

Incredibly, the Kansas City signal caller’s heart rate dropped when he had the ball in clutch situations. It was actually higher when his opponent had the ball.

That is insane. But, when you watch what Mahomes is able to do on a weekly basis and then see what he has done in the clutch during his career, it actually makes sense.

The Chiefs are hosting their fourth-straight AFC Championship Game this Sunday and can advance to Super Bowl LVI with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Whatever circumstances the game brings, we can be assured that Mahomes will handle them with poise.

