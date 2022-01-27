Look: Patrick Mahomes’ Heart Rate During Sunday’s Win

Watching Patrick Mahomes perform, it is evident that he has the ability to stay calm under pressure. Now, we have scientific proof.

When Mahomes plays, he wears a WHOOP fitness tracking device which measures, among other things, his heart rate during competition.

On Wednesday, NFL health, performance and player development consultant Bobby Stroupe tweeted a picture showing Mahomes’ heart rate from various points during the Chiefs’ wild 42-36 win over the Buffalo Bills last weekend.

Incredibly, the Kansas City signal caller’s heart rate dropped when he had the ball in clutch situations. It was actually higher when his opponent had the ball.

.@PatrickMahomes wears a @whoop while playing & the data from last weekend's game is incredible. His average heart rate was 144 bpm during the game, but it was higher when the Bills had the ball & it dropped when he went back on the field. Ice in his veins. (h/t @bobbystroupe) pic.twitter.com/saudszEWd9 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) January 26, 2022

👀 @PatrickMahomes heart rate during game and my heart rate watching the game 😂😂 @whoop pic.twitter.com/15CYLSvmro — Bobby Stroupe (@bobbystroupe) January 26, 2022

That is insane. But, when you watch what Mahomes is able to do on a weekly basis and then see what he has done in the clutch during his career, it actually makes sense.

The Chiefs are hosting their fourth-straight AFC Championship Game this Sunday and can advance to Super Bowl LVI with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Whatever circumstances the game brings, we can be assured that Mahomes will handle them with poise.