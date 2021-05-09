The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Patrick Mahomes Has 2-Word Message For Tyreek Hill

Patrick Mahomes celebrates with Tyreek Hill.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 01: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is congratulated by wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 after a touchdown during the 4th quarter of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

D.K. Metcalf’s performance in the 100-meter dash at the USA Track & Field Golden Games this afternoon caught the eye of Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill.

Metcalf ran an official 10.36 in the event, which left him in last place but is also incredibly impressive for a 230-pound man who is not a full-time track and field athlete. Both Mahomes and Hill gave props to the freakish wide receiver, with Mahomes calling Metcalf’s time “crazy” and Hill opting for “scary.”

But Mahomes took it a step further, asking his top wideout if he will be next to try his hand (feet) at running the 100-meter dash against track competitors.

“You next?” Mahomes tweeted at Hill, who has been regarded as one of the fastest, if not the fastest players in the NFL since he entered the league five years ago.

It should be noted that Hill was a world-class level sprinter in high school who expressed hopes of qualifying for the Olympics last year. His reported personal-best time in the 100-meters is 10.19 seconds.

We’re not sure if he will, but we’d love to see Hill get out there and give it a go on the track. At the very least, it would be incredibly entertaining.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.