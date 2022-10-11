Look: Patrick Mahomes' Mom Has Message For Chiefs Fans

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Randi Martin (mirrored sunglasses), the mother of Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, poses for a photo with members of law enforcement as she arrives at the stadium prior to Super Bowl LV where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the defending champion Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Despite being down as much as 17 points on Monday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs mounted a comeback to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders.

Following the Chiefs' win over the Raiders, Mahomes' mother Randi posted a positive message on Twitter for the rest of the fan base.

"Chiefs fans are the best," she wrote. "I lost my voice screaming too last night!!! You rock."

The crowd was certainly rocking at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night, especially after the officials made a head-scratching call in the second quarter.

Nonetheless, that call couldn't stop Mahomes from dicing up Las Vegas' defense. He finished Monday night's game with 292 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Next up for the Chiefs is a highly-anticipated showdown with the Buffalo Bills. That could be a preview of this season's AFC Championship Game.

Despite their history of overcoming double-digit deficits, the Chiefs don't really want to get off to a slow start against the Bills this Sunday.