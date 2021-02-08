Look: Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Has Message For Gisele Bundchen

Many Chiefs fans were not happy with the officiating in Super Bowl LV. Randi Mahomes was one of them, and she let Gisele Bundchen know about it.

Late in the fourth quarter of the Buccaneers’ 31-9 win last night, the mother of the Chiefs’ quarterback took to Twitter to send what seemed like a playful message to the wife of Tom Brady.

“If you have to have the ref on your team is that really winning!!! @giseleofficial lol,” Randi Mahomes wrote.

She’s clearly referring to the questionable calls that went in Brady’s favor during the first half of the Super Bowl. They did impact the game itself, though the Bucs’ domination of the Chiefs’ makeshift offensive line had a much larger effect on the outcome.

If you have to have the ref on your team is that really winning!!! @giseleofficial lol 😂😂😂😂🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) February 8, 2021

As we said, it looks like Mrs. Mahomes wasn’t actually sending a nasty message to Gisele. She later shared a photo of a postgame conversation she had with Brady’s mother Galynn.

“Thank you Mrs. Brady for your kind words,” Mahomes said.

Thank you Mrs. Brady for your kind words.. pic.twitter.com/zAkIZOHVuh — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) February 8, 2021

He’s already been to two, and we wouldn’t be surprised if Patrick Mahomes is back in the Super Bowl a couple of more times in his career.

Maybe his mom was talking about that with Mrs. Brady, who knows a thing or two about watching your son in a lot of big games.