Look: Patrick Mahomes' Mom Reacts To His Painful Victory

Getty Images.

Patrick Mahomes took a beating in last night's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, suffering an ankle sprain in the process. After the game, his mother reacted to the injury he suffered.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Randi Mahomes posted a photo from her family's playoff viewing party. Her son Patrick was there as well to give - injured ankle and all - to give her a hug.

"Much needed hug after the day.. #blessed," Randi Mahomes wrote.

Her message is going viral with over 4,000 likes in less than two hours. Fans took to her comments to wish her son well-wishes after the injury he suffered yesterday.

"I hope @PatrickMahomes is feeling better today!!!!" one user replied.

"That's a fine young man right there. Never seen so much grit and determination, ever," wrote another.

"He’s a magician. yesterday he proved he’s an ironman. Competitive as Jordan or even more competitive. He ain’t going down like that he’s at 70% is better then most 100% but I believe he’s tough and will be good to go next week," a third user wrote.

Mahomes is expected to play next Sunday's AFC Championship Game even with his high ankle sprain. His ability to play will all come down to his pain tolerance.

Mahomes has the support of just about everyone as he gets ready for one of the biggest games of his career.