Look: Patrick Mahomes’ Newborn Already Has A Scholarship Offer

Believe it or not, Patrick Mahomes‘ newborn daughter already has a scholarship offer, which she received just two days after being born.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have offered Sterling Skye Mahomes, Patrick’s daughter, a scholarship to play soccer. Why soccer? Patrick’s significant other, Brittany, played soccer at UT Tyler. She’s also the co-owner of Kansas City NSWL, the official women’s major league soccer team of Kansas City.

“This is to certify that Sterling Skye Mahomes will be recommended by the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics at Texas Tech University to receive a soccer scholarship,” the scholarship offer reads.

If Sterling is anything like her parents, she’s going to be a future collegiate star. Texas Tech is already ahead of the crowd in trying to earn her athletic contributions.

Take a look. This is awesome.

Sterling Mahomes is less than a month old. She got a national letter of intent for soccer scholarship offer from Texas Tech 2 days after she was born. What took so long? pic.twitter.com/jwaxccF9F8 — Robert 'Robby2k' Rimpson (@Rimpsanity) March 9, 2021

Patrick Mahomes has a big off-season ahead of him. The Chiefs lost Super Bowl LV in devastating fashion, all while Mahomes limped to the finish line. Now, the superstar quarterback has to try and manage the difficulties of being a parent.

Kansas City should be right back in the Super Bowl mix this upcoming season. But teams like the Bills and Browns are on the rise, and could pose serious threats in the AFC. And let’s not forget the Bucs should once again be well equipped for a championship run. A Mahomes vs. Tom Brady rematch would be fascinating.

First, Mahomes needs to get healthy and used to being a parent, a notable challenge for the superstar quarterback.