Look: Patrick Mahomes’ Old Super Bowl Pick Is Going Viral

The National Football League has a dream matchup for the Super Bowl – Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

CBS analyst Tony Romo said getting Brady against Mahomes in the Super Bowl would be like getting Michael Jordan against LeBron James in the NBA Finals.

That’s a pretty good comparison. Brady is the G.O.A.T and Mahomes could be on his way to putting himself in that territory.

While this will be the first time Brady and Mahomes square off in the Super Bowl, this is not the first time Mahomes has made headlines for a Brady Super Bowl.

Back in 2005, Mahomes appeared in his local newspaper, where he made a prediction for Super Bowl XXXIX, which featured the Patriots and the Eagles. Mahomes went with the Eagles to win that game.

“Eagles are a better team,” said Mahomes, who picked Philadelphia to beat New England, 35-28.

In 2005, Patrick Mahomes picked against Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. Now he's going to play against Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/VgiuiQVuQh — Jayson Jenks (@JaysonJenks) January 25, 2021

The Patriots, of course, went on to prove Mahomes wrong, beating the Eagles, 24-21, giving Brady his third Super Bowl win.

Mahomes will attempt to prevent Brady from winning Super Bowl No. 7 in two weeks.