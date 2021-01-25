The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes’ Old Super Bowl Pick Is Going Viral

Patrick Mahomes on the field in the AFC Championship Game.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates on the sideline in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The National Football League has a dream matchup for the Super Bowl – Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

CBS analyst Tony Romo said getting Brady against Mahomes in the Super Bowl would be like getting Michael Jordan against LeBron James in the NBA Finals.

That’s a pretty good comparison. Brady is the G.O.A.T and Mahomes could be on his way to putting himself in that territory.

While this will be the first time Brady and Mahomes square off in the Super Bowl, this is not the first time Mahomes has made headlines for a Brady Super Bowl.

Back in 2005, Mahomes appeared in his local newspaper, where he made a prediction for Super Bowl XXXIX, which featured the Patriots and the Eagles. Mahomes went with the Eagles to win that game.

“Eagles are a better team,” said Mahomes, who picked Philadelphia to beat New England, 35-28.

The Patriots, of course, went on to prove Mahomes wrong, beating the Eagles, 24-21, giving Brady his third Super Bowl win.

Mahomes will attempt to prevent Brady from winning Super Bowl No. 7 in two weeks.


