Look: Patrick Mahomes' Pregame Outfit Honoring Damar Hamlin Going Viral

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes honored Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to this Saturday's game against the Raiders.

Mahomes was wearing a hoodie during pregame warmups that said "Hamlin Strong" on the back of it.

The Chiefs shared a photo of Mahomes' pregame look with the caption: "#LoveForDamar."

Here's the outfit that Mahomes wore before the game:

Several fans applauded Mahomes for this classy gesture.

"Love it," one fan said. "Mahomes is one awesome, thoughtful man."

"Regardless of who I am cheering for in this game, this is still genuinely appreciated," a Bills fan tweeted.

Mahomes isn't the one person representing Hamlin this weekend.

In an effort to show their support for Hamlin, players and coaches from all 32 NFL teams will wear "Love for Damar 3" shirts during pregame warmups in Week 18.

The Chiefs and Raiders will kick off this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET. ESPN will televise this AFC West matchup.