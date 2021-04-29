On Thursday afternoon, every ESPN analyst tweeted out the same message: there would be breaking news from NFL insider Adam Schefter during his appearance on NFL Live.

Well, Schefter didn’t hold back with the news. The ESPN insider sent the NFL world into a frenzy when he announced that Aaron Rodgers no longer wants to play for the Green Bay Packers.

According to Schefter, Rodgers’ dislike for the franchise emerged after the team traded up for quarterback Jordan Love during the 2020 NFL draft instead of getting him a weapon. His relationship with the team reportedly fractured over the next few months and now it appears to be over.

Of course, that news shocked the NFL world – just a few hours before the draft kicks off. Fans and analysts from around the league couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

Even current NFL players don’t know how to react.

“Well I see draft weekend is going to be pretty interesting…” Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

Rodgers is coming off of an MVP season in which he threw for 48 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He’s one of the top quarterbacks in the league and could command a hefty sum on the open market.

However, it would be wild for the Packers to actually move on from the Super Bowl-winning quarterback at this stage.

We’ll have the latest when it becomes available.