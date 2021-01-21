Look: Patrick Mahomes Reveals His Own Adidas Shoe

Patrick Mahomes has his own adidas shoe coming out.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback is getting his own Ultra Boost model, which is being released on Friday.

The shoes are being dubbed the Patrick Mahomes x adidas Ultra Boost DNA and they will retail for $185.

Mahomes expressed excitement for the shoes on Wednesday night, retweeting some photos of the adidas creation.

Chiefs Quarterback @PatrickMahomes has his own adidas Ultra Boost DNA coming in. 🏆✨ pic.twitter.com/l61yHD13Bk — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 21, 2021

Nice Kicks had some details on the release:

This pair of Ultra Boosts features a gradient-like upper, formulating between Black and White. Fine dots find themselves within the space, providing a visually appealing upper. Gold accents are displayed across the heel counter and Three Stripes branding, perhaps alluding to the Kansas City QB’s ascension to stardom. We’ll be watching to see if he can wrestle away the NFC Championship title away from Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Mahomes’ status for the AFC Championship Game is currently up in the air. The Chiefs quarterback is in concussion protocol, though he was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday.

Kansas City will have to start Chad Henne at quarterback against the Bills on Sunday if Mahomes is unable to go.

Kickoff between the Chiefs and Bills is set for 6:40 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The game will be on CBS.