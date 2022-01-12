Look: Patrick Mahomes Scared Fans With Since-Deleted Tweets

On Tuesday night, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to Twitter with a few messages that terrified fans.

Mahomes posted two cryptic messages, one that contained just an emoji, with the other containing just five words. The emoji showed a confused face that may have been worried about something.

Just a few minutes later, he quote-tweeted his own message with five simple words. “Please don’t make me sad,” he said on Twitter Tuesday night.

Check it out.

It didn’t take long for Mahomes to deleted those messages after fans started getting worried about him. With a playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers coming up, fans weren’t sure if the messages had something to do with that.

“Are you ok?” one fan asked.

As it turns out, Mahomes is doing just fine. In fact, the Chiefs quarterback had reason to celebrate on Tuesday night.

The former Texas Tech star quarterback was watching the Red Raiders basketball team face off against the No. 1 team in the land. Texas Tech took down No. 1 Baylor with an impressive 65-62 victory, handing the Bears their first loss of the season.

Take a deep breath, Chiefs fans.