Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Shoots Down Mother's Day Rumor

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the sideline.

Earlier this month, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany celebrated her first Mother's Day. 

Mahomes posted a photo of the happy couple standing next to a brand new Ferrari with the caption, "Happy Mother's Day to this fine mama." 

Many fans thought Mahomes purchased the Ferrari for his wife as a gift. However, that's not the case. 

Last week, Brittany cleared the air regarding her Mother's Day gift with a post on Instagram. The caption read, "PSA: He didn't buy me the Ferrari." 

This post on Instagram received over 116,000 likes and a handful of funny replies. 

Although she didn't get a Ferrari for Mother's Day, Brittany seems more than OK. 

If Mahomes wanted to purchase a luxury car for his wife, he certainly has the funds to do so. In 2020, he signed a 10-year contract extension with the Chiefs that's worth roughly $500 million. 