Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Shoots Down Mother's Day Rumor

Earlier this month, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany celebrated her first Mother's Day.

Mahomes posted a photo of the happy couple standing next to a brand new Ferrari with the caption, "Happy Mother's Day to this fine mama."

Many fans thought Mahomes purchased the Ferrari for his wife as a gift. However, that's not the case.

Last week, Brittany cleared the air regarding her Mother's Day gift with a post on Instagram. The caption read, "PSA: He didn't buy me the Ferrari."

This post on Instagram received over 116,000 likes and a handful of funny replies.

Although she didn't get a Ferrari for Mother's Day, Brittany seems more than OK.

If Mahomes wanted to purchase a luxury car for his wife, he certainly has the funds to do so. In 2020, he signed a 10-year contract extension with the Chiefs that's worth roughly $500 million.