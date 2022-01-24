The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Photo Of Tyreek Hill’s Touchdown Is Going Viral

Patrick Mahomes celebrates with Tyreek Hill.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 01: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is congratulated by wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 after a touchdown during the 4th quarter of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill saved the day for the Kansas City Chiefs when they needed him most.

The speedster shot out of cannon for a 64-yard touchdown to put the Chiefs ahead of the Bills 33-29 with just over a minute remaining on Sunday night. It was a legendary play for an organization on the brink of a dynasty.

Perhaps even better than the touchdown itself was what Hill did just before getting into the end-zone.

Hill threw up a peace sign to a Bills defender, who was actually ahead of him on the field, during the catch-and-run. The Chiefs’ electric play-maker knew he could outrun him regardless.

That’s about as cool as it gets. But he’s lucky a taunting penalty didn’t get called against him.

“League has been hitting players with taunting fouls all year but apparently won’t with the Tyreek Hill peace sign down the sideline,” tweeted NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

Was it taunting? Yes. Was it cool? Absolutely.

Tyreek Hill was one of the best players on the field on Sunday night. He caught 11 passes for 150 yards and one touchdown in the Chiefs’ 42-36 overtime win.

Kansas City will host the Bengals in the AFC Championship next Sunday.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.