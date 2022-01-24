Look: Photo Of Tyreek Hill’s Touchdown Is Going Viral

Tyreek Hill saved the day for the Kansas City Chiefs when they needed him most.

The speedster shot out of cannon for a 64-yard touchdown to put the Chiefs ahead of the Bills 33-29 with just over a minute remaining on Sunday night. It was a legendary play for an organization on the brink of a dynasty.

Perhaps even better than the touchdown itself was what Hill did just before getting into the end-zone.

Hill threw up a peace sign to a Bills defender, who was actually ahead of him on the field, during the catch-and-run. The Chiefs’ electric play-maker knew he could outrun him regardless.

Peace sign to somebody who is ahead of you is psychotic lmao pic.twitter.com/o8fiCGG5d8 — Herbo (@ManLikeGinola) January 24, 2022

That’s about as cool as it gets. But he’s lucky a taunting penalty didn’t get called against him.

“League has been hitting players with taunting fouls all year but apparently won’t with the Tyreek Hill peace sign down the sideline,” tweeted NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. League has been hitting players with taunting fouls all year but apparently won't with the Tyreek Hill peace sign down the sideline. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 24, 2022

Was it taunting? Yes. Was it cool? Absolutely.

Tyreek Hill was one of the best players on the field on Sunday night. He caught 11 passes for 150 yards and one touchdown in the Chiefs’ 42-36 overtime win.

Kansas City will host the Bengals in the AFC Championship next Sunday.