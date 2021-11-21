Look: Refs Missed Big Penalty In Chiefs vs. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a matchup between two of the most explosive teams in the NFL.

Unfortunately, a questionable officiating decision in the second half of the contest marred an important drive for Dallas.

On third down from the Chiefs 15-yard line, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott dropped back to pass. He flung the ball over the middle to a crossing Michael Gallup, who appeared to be getting impeded upon by Kansas City defensive back Charvarius Ward.

However, the referees swallowed their whistles and didn’t dole out any penalty for the contact. The Cowboys had to deal with the consequences and settle for a field goal, which still kept them behind by two scores at the time.

Here’s a look at a no-call, courtesy of NFL on CBS:

Pass interference or nah pic.twitter.com/haMW7JBsCf — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 21, 2021

I have no idea how that is not a penalty on Charvarius Ward. Officials just refuse to call anything for the Cowboys when Michael Gallup is the receiver involved. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) November 21, 2021

The pass interference no-call wasn’t the only head scratching decision the officials made in Sunday’s Chiefs-Cowboys game. Kansas City running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was flagged for taunting in the first half after he harmlessly pointed at a defender on his way into the end zone.

The series of calls in Chiefs-Cowboys adds to the ever-growing frustration that fans and media members have had with the officiating this season. The set of parameters that referees are using to make decisions seems to shift from week-to-week.

Referees will always have an impact on the game of football whether fans like it or not. However, some consistency would be certainly be appreciated, especially as the NFL regular season enters a crucial stretch.

[RJ Ochoa]