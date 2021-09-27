Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty In Chiefs vs. Chargers

Poor officiating and missed calls in the NFL have been a problem for decades, but we got “treated” to yet another clear one in yesterday’s Chiefs–Chargers game.

The play in question involves a Hail Mary play, where Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went for broke with several receivers in the area. But the pass went incomplete in large part because several Chargers players were completely draped over his receivers.

One Chiefs receiver was literally hugged around the arms by a Chargers receiver. Another Chiefs player had his shirt tugged and was pushed to the ground.

Fans were collectively screaming for a defensive pass interference flag to be thrown. Unfortunately for them, none were thrown and the game went on.

Just about everyone acknowledges that Hail Mary plays get officiated a little different. But this was too inexplicable to be ignored.

That said, the Chiefs aren’t finding a whole lot of sympathy today:

There is no scenario where this is not a foul for defensive pass interference. https://t.co/s8DBJ50a3Y — Terry McAulay (@SNFRules) September 26, 2021

“But we can b-h about it all we want, fact is KC should’ve never been in that situation. KC needs to play better,” one fan said.

“Play better. 4 turnovers put you in this position. They don’t need a bailout,” another fan wrote.

“Refs never call PI in a Hail Mary situation,” a third fan replied.

The Chiefs would lose that game, 30-24, marking their second straight loss in September.

This one will probably hurt for a while.