Look: There's A Special Guest At Chargers-Chiefs Tonight

SEATTLE, WA - JUNE 18: Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos presents the company's first smartphone, the Fire Phone, on June 18, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. The much-anticipated device is available for pre-order today and is available exclusively with AT&T service. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

Tonight's Chargers-Chiefs game is the first regular season matchup to be shown on Amazon Prime.

Fittingly, Amazon Chairman Jeff Bezos is at Arrowhead Stadium for the event. The Chiefs posted a picture of Bezos, one of the world's richest men, on the field pregame, flanked by Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Chargers owner Dean Spanos.

"Tonight's special guest has arrived," the caption reads.

Bezos made the rounds before the game, speaking with fans and posing for photos.

He also spoke 1-on-1 with Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend.

Thursday Night Football is Bezos and Amazon's first foray into the NFL broadcasting world. The company already broadcasts MLB games, among other sporting events.

We'll see how the product looks for viewers tonight.