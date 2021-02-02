The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Highlights How Different This Super Bowl Is

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Kansas City Chiefs defense in a Super Bowl LV preview during the 2020 season.TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass in the second quarter against Tanoh Kpassagnon #92 of the Kansas City Chiefs during their game at Raymond James Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

This is Tom Brady’s 10th Super Bowl appearance, but the other nine have looked vastly different. COVID-19 has totally changed things.

Come Sunday, Brady and the Bucs will play in front of a limited crowd, even though Super Bowl LV is being held at their home stadium. This week, the usual per-Super Bowl preparations have been totally revamped.

Brady showed just how different things are with his tweet illustrating what media responsibility looks like in the age of Zoom and selfie lights.

It’s not just the media sessions for players and coaches that are dramatically different this year. The legendary Radio Row is a fraction of what it has been in previous years.

Once the game kicks off though, we expect Brady to perform as he always has in Super Bowls. We think he’ll be on his ‘A’ game, but will it be enough to take down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs?

That is the question that must be answered on Sunday night.


