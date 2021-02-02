Look: Tom Brady Highlights How Different This Super Bowl Is

This is Tom Brady’s 10th Super Bowl appearance, but the other nine have looked vastly different. COVID-19 has totally changed things.

Come Sunday, Brady and the Bucs will play in front of a limited crowd, even though Super Bowl LV is being held at their home stadium. This week, the usual per-Super Bowl preparations have been totally revamped.

Brady showed just how different things are with his tweet illustrating what media responsibility looks like in the age of Zoom and selfie lights.

This year’s a little different than the others… https://t.co/htZ351fFwU pic.twitter.com/QwWQu9bBjT — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2021

It’s not just the media sessions for players and coaches that are dramatically different this year. The legendary Radio Row is a fraction of what it has been in previous years.

#SuperBowl Radio Row in Tampa looks a lot different than previous years. Thankful we get to be down here this week though. 😷 🏈 pic.twitter.com/ZXJ40piWE3 — Jason Romano (@JasonRomano) January 31, 2021

Once the game kicks off though, we expect Brady to perform as he always has in Super Bowls. We think he’ll be on his ‘A’ game, but will it be enough to take down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs?

That is the question that must be answered on Sunday night.