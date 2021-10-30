Look: Tyrann Mathieu Has Harsh Message For “Toxic” Chiefs Fans

Earlier this week, a social media post on Instagram discussed the three worst contracts handed out by Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach.

On the list was Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens. Well, the linebacker didn’t sit idly by and take that kind of talk well. He responded in a comment about the post, complaining about fans.

“All we did was go to 3 AFC champions games and 2 Super Bowls and 1 SB win .. in my first 3 years here so far !!y’all fans will never be satisfied it’s sad !!” Hitchens wrote.

He wasn’t alone. Star safety Tyrann Mathieu also chimed in, calling Chiefs fans one of the most “toxic” fanbases in the sport.

“This might be one of the most toxic fan bases in all of sports,” Mathieu wrote on the post.

Meanwhile in Kansas City… pic.twitter.com/oV5z4AQB5q — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) October 30, 2021

It’s a harsh message from Mathieu, but might not be that surprising given the team’s recent struggles. Kansas City entered the season as one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Instead, the Chiefs sit at 3-4 on the season and don’t look to have the answers on either side of the ball. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has also struggled, throwing seven interceptions so far – more than his total all of the 2020 season.

With the Chiefs under .500, fans aren’t exactly thrilled with the product on the field.

Perhaps they should be more grateful for the two Super Bowl runs.