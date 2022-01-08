Look: Tyreek Hill Appears To Be Limping Severely vs. Broncos

Chiefs star receiver Tyreek Hill looks to be injured against the Broncos on Saturday night.

While he was going in motion to his left, he started limping and then could barely block and limped after the attempt of a block. It doesn’t look good.

This is a game that doesn’t matter much to the Chiefs outside of getting the top seed and a first-round bye in the AFC so if he’s hurt, Reid could (and should) take him out.

That said, they need a lot to go their way in order to get that top seed.

Kansas City needs to win, plus have Tennessee lose to Houston to get that top seed. The Titans go into that game at 11-5, while the Texans are 4-12 and are waiting for this season to be over.

Hill has been electric for the Chiefs this season as he has 1,237 yards and nine touchdowns on 110 receptions.

The Chiefs are currently down 14-10 at halftime as Drew Lock has both of the Broncos’ touchdowns. You can see the game on ESPN.