Look: Tyreek Hill Has Blunt Message For Ravens’ Defense

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a rare September loss Sunday night, falling to the Baltimore Ravens. After the game, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill had a message for the Ravens defense.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Hill retweeted a video shared by Ravens safety DeShon Elliott, showing cornerback Anthony Averett in perfect coverage. Elliott captioned the video “Champ clampington.”

Hill’s message to Elliott and the rest of the Ravens defense was clear. “Keep that same energy when we match up again,” he wrote.

The Ravens had Hill on lockdown in their 36-35 win over the Chiefs. Hill posted three receptions for 14 yards – his lowest total in a game since 2019.

Keep that same energy when we match up again 👌🏿 https://t.co/YHKCVpLPbP — Ty Hill (@cheetah) September 20, 2021

The Ravens overcame an 11-point fourth quarter deficit to become the first team to beat Patrick Mahomes in September. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had two rushing touchdowns in the final 15 minutes.

Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes have now faced off four times in the regular season, with Mahomes boasting a 3-1 lead. But the two have never faced off in the playoffs – as Tyreek Hill clearly hopes will happen this year.

The Ravens will have the bragging rights heading into that game if they have one. But right now they both have to focus on getting to the playoffs before thinking about anything else.

