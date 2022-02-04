Look: Tyreek Hill Loses “Fastest Man” Race During Pro Bowl Festivities

For years Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has boasted that he’s not only the fastest player in the NFL, but capable of going toe-to-toe with the fastest men on earth. But his ego may have taken a big hit at the Pro Bowl skills competition yesterday.

Hill partook in a 40-yard dash race with Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb last night. But whether it was overconfidence or lack of preparation, Hill set up standing straight instead of in his race position.

The end result was a poor start for Hill, who got rolled by his three opponents and finished first. Surprisingly, Parsons came in first, effectively taking the title of the NFL’s fastest man.

But Parsons wasn’t exactly thumping his chest for beating Hill in a race that wasn’t overly serious. Parsons said afterwards that Hill is still the fastest man in the NFL and might not have been at 100-percent since he had recently played in the AFC Championship Game.

He did, however, request that he be given a 95 speed rating in the next Madden NFL game.

“I know he isn’t coming out here and playing his best. He just played a couple days ago. He’s the fastest man in the league. I’m just happy to be somewhere in the middle. I do want a Madden 95 speed, though,” Parsons said.

You can watch the race here:

Micah Parsons beats out Tyreek Hill, Nick Chubb and Trevon Diggs (Video: @NFL) pic.twitter.com/Y38qI2cKX0 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 4, 2022

Would Tyreek Hill have won this race if he had set up properly and taken it seriously?