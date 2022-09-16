Look: Tyreek Hill Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Long Touchdown Pass

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 01: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is congratulated by wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 after a touchdown during the 4th quarter of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill made beautiful highlights together for four seasons before Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins this offseason.

Even if Tyreek has insisted publicly that he loves his current quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, we have to think there's a piece of him that misses the magic he had with Mahomes.

After Mahomes tossed a 41-yard touchdown pass to Justin Watson in the third quarter of tonight's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Hill dropped in to praise the Chiefs signal caller on Twitter.

"Good ball 15," he wrote.

It was a good ball, with Mahomes connecting with Watson downfield while stepping up in the pocket and throwing on the move.

Maybe Tyreek was just stopping in to show some love to an old teammate.

But maybe sometimes you don't know what you have until it's gone.