Look: Tyreek Hill Responds To Scotty Miller’s Comment

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller threw down the gauntlet on Wednesday when he declared he could beat Kansas City Chiefs speedster Tyreek Hill in a race.

It’s been hours since Miller made that declaration on the Dan Patrick Show but Hill has finally responded. The Chiefs wide receiver decided to put his most humble face on for this response though.

“Hell of a player, good for him” Hill wrote. He added a smiley face emoji for some added emphasis.

Tyreek Hill may be choosing to go the humble route, but that might be because his fans have been doing the bragging for him. The comments section on the Dan Patrick Show clip are filled with people essentially giving Miller no shot in a race.

Scotty Miller is no slowpoke. He ran a 4.39 40 yard dash at his pro day in 2019.

But in terms of straight line speed, Hill has the edge. Tyreek Hill ran a 4.29 at the scouting combine back in 2016. And he seems to have only gotten faster with age.

Hill frequently runs at measured speeds of over 20 miles per hour when he gets the ball into open space. He also has 16 games with at least 20 yards per reception.

Both Scotty Miller and Tyreek Hill will get a chance to show the world how fast they are in Super Bowl LV.

Who do you think would win in a footrace between the two wide receivers?