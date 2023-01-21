Look: Video Of Chiefs Fans Before Today's Game Going Viral

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 12: Fans begin to filter in prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Indianapolis Colts at the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

The atmosphere for this Saturday's playoff game between the Chiefs and Jaguars should be sensational.

According to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, some Chiefs fans have been lining up to tailgate since 9 p.m. on Friday.

Wolfe captured a video of fans lining up outside of Arrowhead Stadium so they can tailgate. The line is longer than Patrick Mahomes' list of accomplishments.

Check it out:

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was asked about the crowd noise he'll face at Arrowhead Stadium this afternoon. Kansas City's fan base may use his response as bulletin board material.

"I can’t imagine Arrowhead Stadium will be much louder than our fans were here on Saturday, honestly, but that was on defense, not offense," Lawrence told reporters.

Chiefs fans will try to give their squad an advantage this afternoon, there's no doubt about that.

Kickoff for the Jaguars-Chiefs game is at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC.