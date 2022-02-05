Look: Video Of Tyreek Hill At NHL All-Star Game Is Going Viral

Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill is having a blast at the NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas.

While the Atlantic and Central divisions were playing, Hill was being interviewed and decided to combine two beers together.

The result of that was him chugging both and getting the rest of it all over his jersey. After that, he said, “I feel great baby! Go Chiefs!”

Hill’s Chiefs were eliminated last Sunday in the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals in overtime.

They were trying to advance to their third straight Super Bowl before they got outscored 24-3 after having an 18-point lead. Hill finished with 78 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.

The final game of All-Star Weekend is set to take place between the Metropolitan and Central divisions. Whoever wins that game will win the All-Star tournament and that could mean Hill chugs two more beers.

You can view that final game on ABC.