Look: We Had A Streaker At The Super Bowl In Tampa Bay

Entering Sunday night, fans were expecting a great game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Unfortunately, the Chiefs failed to show up as the Buccaneers routed the reigning Super Bowl champions. Late in the fourth quarter, Tom Brady and company held a 31-9 lead.

The Chiefs held the ball with hopes of back-to-back titles slipping away. One fan decided that was the perfect time to make his move.

A fan dashed from the stands onto the field in what appeared to be a swimsuit. He showed a little something more than the fans watching from home probably wanted to see.

CBS took its coverage off the air, but photographer Melina Myers got the shot. She captured the streaker running across the field as his shorts conveniently slipped.

Check it out.

That certainly livened things up a little bit as the Chiefs struggled to make this very much of a game.

Unfortunately for the streaker, he was eventually caught and taken off the field.

The fan getting taken off by authorities. pic.twitter.com/yuYVgdRMYY — Emmanuel Morgan (@_EmmanuelMorgan) February 8, 2021

He very well might be spending the night in jail and should be seeing a pretty hefty fine in the near future.

He also won’t allowed in the stadium for the rest of his life.

But hey, at least he entertained the masses watching from home for a few seconds.