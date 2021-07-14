Over the weekend, Kansas City superstar Patrick Mahomes made a comment about Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert that had the sporting world buzzing.

As Mahomes walked up the fairway at a celebrity golf tournament, a patron of the event said, “watch out for Justin Herbert next year.” Mahomes clapped back quickly, “I’ll see it when I believe it.”

Of course, Mahomes’ comments went viral with fans setting up the rivalry between the two star quarterbacks for years to come. A few days after his comments, the Chargers appear to have a message for Mahomes.

They published a video of Herbert’s best moments against their division foe from the 2020 season.

“Are you seeing it nooow, Mr. Krabs,” the Chargers said.

Herbert performed well in his two games against the Chiefs last season. He racked up 613 passing yards and six total touchdowns against Mahomes and company during the 2020 campaign.

The Chargers lost the first of those two games, but took down the Chiefs in the second. Unfortunately for Herbert and company, they can’t claim to have beaten Mahomes. Chad Henne got the start for the Chiefs as Kansas City rested its starters for the playoffs.

Herbert and Mahomes should give the fans a show once (twice, actually) again next season.