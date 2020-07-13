Madden NFL 21: The 10 Highest-Rated Quarterbacks

We can debate for days on end who the elite quarterbacks in the NFL are. But now that Madden NFL 21 has released its ratings of quarterbacks, there’s a pretty clear hierarchy in place.

On Monday, ESPN revealed the 10 highest-rated quarterbacks in the latest edition of the title. At the very top of the list was Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, who got the coveted 99 rating. Just below him was Russell Wilson at a 97.

Mahomes and Wilson were the only players to get above a 95 rating in the game, and two of only five quarterbacks to get a rating of a 90 or higher. The other three to get a rating of 90-plus were NFL MVP Lamar Jackson (94), Drew Brees (93) and Tom Brady (90).

Just missing the 90-rating plane was Packers QB Aaron Rodgers with an 89. That rating has already triggered a ton of debate and outrage on social media.

Rounding out the list were four other quarterbacks who were rated in the high- to mid-90s: Matt Ryan (87), Deshaun Watson (86), Dak Prescott (84) and Carson Wentz (84).

Just two QBs over a 95. Rodgers outside the 90s club. Here are the top 10 Madden QB ratings. Thoughts? 🤔

There’s bound to all kinds of debate on how EA came to these numbers. Though in fairness, if you asked 10 different “experts” on their quarterback ranking, you’d likely get 11 different results.

But it seems pretty clear that EA feels that Mahomes and Wilson play on some of the highest possible levels of football.

Madden NFL 21 is slated for release on August 28 for Window, PS4 and XBox One. It will be released on Stadia, PS5 and XBox Series X later this year.