Matt Nagy Officially Lands New NFL Job

The Chicago Bears fired Matt Nagy as their head coach this past January after four years at the helm. But Nagy will be back in the NFL for the 2022 season.

On Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that they have hired Nagy as their senior assistant and quarterbacks coach. Nagy resumes the role he previously had with the Chiefs from 2013 to 2015 before being promoted to full offensive coordinator.

In 2016, Nagy became the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator and oversaw back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons from then-quarterback Alex Smith. He was hired by the Chicago Bears as head coach in 2018 for his efforts.

Nagy quickly appeared to be a slam dunk hire, leading them to a 12-4 record in 2018. But the infamous “double-doink” loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs preceded three straight years of mediocrity.

We have hired Matt Nagy as Senior Assistant/Quarterbacks Coach. 📷: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh pic.twitter.com/QFTQQFJ21u — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 25, 2022

Matt Nagy has been one of Andy Reid’s top assistants for most of his coaching career. Reid gave him his first coaching job as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009 and kept Nagy on his staff for the next decade.

Now Nagy gets a chance to work with one of the finest throwers of the football in the NFL with Patrick Mahomes as his pupil.

The Chiefs have reached the AFC Championship Game in four straight seasons and have won a Super Bowl in that span. If Nagy can be the difference in the Chiefs winning another one, a second head coaching job won’t be out of the question.

Is Matt Nagy a good hire for the Chiefs’ coaching staff?