Max Kellerman Identifies ‘Biggest Threat’ To Chiefs In The AFC

The Kansas City Chiefs are the overwhelming favorite to win the AFC – and Super Bowl, for that matter – this season. But a new challenger has emerged, according to ESPN’s Max Kellerman.

Before the season began, the AFC appeared to be a two-team race between the Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. But as the season’s progressed, it’s clear Kansas City is the much better team. That isn’t to say the Chiefs won’t be challenged once the playoffs come.

According to Kellerman, the New England Patriots might be the Chiefs’ new top challenger in the AFC. Who would’ve guessed a Tom Brady-less Patriots team would be a Super Bowl contender. All thanks can go to quarterback Cam Newton.

“Super Cam” has returned, and he looks better than ever. New England is off to a 2-1 start – the only loss coming in a shootout loss to Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. The Patriots should only get better as the season rolls along. Kellerman thinks New England has what it takes to beat the Chiefs down the road.

“I think they might be the biggest threats to the Chiefs in the AFC,” Kellerman said on Wednesday. “The Patriots are a Super Bowl contender this year.”

.@maxkellerman with high praise for the Cam Newton-led Patriots early in the season 👀 (via @FirstTake) pic.twitter.com/E1aFTXAgSe — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 1, 2020

Kellerman’s been wrong before, but he may be right about the Patriots this season. New England looks capable of beating any team in the NFL this season.

Bill Belichick continues to work wonders with depleted rosters. The post Tom Brady era is off to a great start.

Cam Newton and the Patriots will look to move to 3-1 this Sunday against – you guessed it – the Kansas City Chiefs. We’ll see if New England is capable of hanging with the explosive Kansas City offense.