Micah Parsons Makes His Opinion On Patrick Mahomes Very Clear

Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons is preparing for his team’s game against the Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. But he had an interesting admission about the MVP quarterback heading into the game.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Parsons admitted to being excited for a chance to play against Mahomes. He called Mahomes a future Hall of Famer and said that he likes playing as him in the Madden video game series.

“His throwing power. His ability to throw no-looks. I mean, this is a guy I like on Madden. So my first time playing him, I’m really excited to see what he does in person. He’s just a terrific player, future Hall of Famer,” Parsons said.

It certainly sounds like Parsons is starstruck. But knowing him, it’s not going to affect how he gets after Mahomes this Sunday.

Micah Parsons is enjoying a stellar rookie season so far. The 12th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has 44 tackles, 6.0 sacks 15 QB hits, 11 tackles for loss, two passes defended and one forced fumble. He has 3.5 sacks over the past two games alone.

But he’ll be hard-pressed to stop Patrick Mahomes from putting on an aerial circus this Sunday. Mahomes just threw for 406 yards and five touchdowns in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Cowboys wouldn’t be the first good defense that Mahomes shredded if he gets the chance.

Then again, Mahomes hasn’t played every game like that Raiders game.

Who will come out on top this weekend: Micah Parsons or Patrick Mahomes?