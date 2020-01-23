Mike Florio Catching Heat For His Patrick Mahomes Comment

Patrick Mahomes has looked unstoppable in the playoffs for the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s looked so great the past two games that it might take a hard hit just to slow him down.

Not only did Mahomes rip apart the Titans defense on Sunday with his arm, the reigning MVP of the league ran for 53 yards and a touchdown.

With the Super Bowl less than two weeks away, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk suggested that players on the 49ers may want to send a message to Mahomes by hitting him after the whistle.

To the surprise of literally no one, every Chiefs fan is furious that Florio would even suggest players taking hard shots at the 24-year-old gunslinger.

Florio then went back and clarified that he means San Francisco players should treat Mahomes like a running back if he’s past the line of scrimmage.

Here are the prior remarks that Florio made that infuriated people, via ProFootballTalk:

“You know what? At a certain level I think that — and I want to be careful here because I’m not suggesting that they try to knock him out of the game. That’s not what I’m saying. But at a certain point, you trade the risk of 15 yards, if you can send a message. And football is still a physical, violent game. If you can hit him, even if it’s close to the sideline, even if he’s maybe started into his slide. When the championship is riding on it, I think it’s a different analysis. And yeah we may give up 15 yards or half the distance to the goal line.

@ProFootballTalk is encouraging late hits with the possibility of taking Mahomes out of the game. pic.twitter.com/wUV3vYSnPC — Thee AB (@AB_3127) January 23, 2020

It’ll be interesting to see how the 49ers handle Mahomes as a runner. The Titans showed how teams shouldn’t play against the former Texas Tech star.