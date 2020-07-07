Mike Golic Admits Old Patrick Mahomes Comment Was ‘Swing & Miss’

We’d like to say we all saw Patrick Mahomes being this good, but Mike Golic has no problem admitting he was wrong about the now highest-paid athlete in American history.

In the wake of Mahomes signing his 10-year mega-extension that could be worth up to $503 million, an old clip of Golic from before the 2018 season has resurfaced. In it, he expresses concern with the Chiefs turning over the reins of a “win-now” team to an unproven Mahomes.

“He’s gonna struggle,” Golic says in the video. “Pat Mahomes did not play his rookie year, barely at all. There is no chance on God’s green Earth he comes in next year and lights it up. He is going to struggle.”

Of course, all Mahomes did in 2018 was win the league MVP Award in his first season as a starter before winning the Super Bowl in 2019.

Credit to Golic though: he isn’t afraid to poke fun at himself and admit he whiffed badly.

“In my 23 yrs of doing the morning show at ESPN this take a couple years ago is probably my biggest swing and miss!!!!” he tweeted this afternoon.

In my 23yrs of doing the morning show at ESPN this take a couple years ago is probably my biggest swing and miss!!!! Haha…. https://t.co/QJK0OAVDFp — Mike Golic (@espngolic) July 6, 2020

Hey, it’s okay Golic. It could be worse; you could be the Chicago Bears.

They passed up on Mahomes and Deshaun Watson for Mitch Trubisky in 2017, and they probably are never going to live it down.