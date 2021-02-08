Mike Golic Reacts To Controversial Super Bowl Penalty Call

We officially have our first controversial penalty call of Super Bowl LV, and it’s one that may have just changed the entire course of the game.

During the second quarter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was intercepted by Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu. However, it was wiped off the board due to a holding call on the Chiefs’ secondary.

The officiating crew caught Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward holding Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans. Well, at least that’s what they thought happened.

After further review, Evans and Ward were both hand fighting on the outside. It was pretty unfair to pin all the blame on Ward.

Legendary radio host Mike Golic clearly didn’t agree with the officials’ decision, tweeting “That is an awful holding call.”

That is an awful holding call — Mike Golic (@golic) February 8, 2021

Fast forward a few plays later, and the Buccaneers managed to score their second touchdown of the game. Once again, Brady found Rob Gronkowski in the end zone.

Instead of having the ball only down four points, the Chiefs now trail by double digits in the Super Bowl. This isn’t unfamiliar territory for them, though, as they trailed by 10 points in the fourth quarter of last year’s championship game and still won.

We’ll see if Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs can pull off yet another epic comeback in the Super Bowl.