Monday Morning Update On Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes left the AFC Divisional Round game against the Cleveland Browns early with what was initially viewed as a potential concussion. But the Monday morning update on the Kansas City Chiefs QB bodes well for Championship Weekend.

According to Carrington Harrison of CBS Sports in Kansas City, a source inside the organization revealed that Mahomes passed all of his tests after the game. Per the report, Mahomes didn’t actually hit his head as we all thought.

Rather, Mahomes tweaked a nerve in his neck that “made him out of it.” He got subsequent tests done on his neck and the nerve and passed them all.

Based on how the play that took him out of the game looked, it was tough to tell if he did, in fact, hit his head. But the way he got up – or struggled to – after the play in question was extremely concerning to viewers at home.

The play didn’t stop Mahomes from taking to Twitter during and after the game to congratulate his team and acknowledge well-wishes from his opponents.

A source has told me “Patrick passed all of his tests last night. He didn’t actually hit his head, there was a nerve in his neck that got tweaked that made him out of it. He’s getting testing done on his neck/nerve today but did clear all tests last night.” @610SportsKC — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) January 18, 2021

Mahomes completed 70-percent of his passes for over 250 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game with his injury. Chad Henne, his backup, did just enough to hold off a Cleveland Browns comeback in the 22-17 win.

Going up against a Buffalo Bills team that just held the Baltimore Ravens to three points will be no walk in the park – even with Mahomes.

The Chiefs are set to host the AFC Championship Game for the third year in a row. They came close in 2019 before winning it all in 2020.

