3 More AFC Teams Reportedly Showing Interest In Sammy Watkins

Although most of the big-name players are off the board after the first week of free agency, there’s still plenty of talent to be found. Veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins remains at the top of the available list and has already commanded serious interest around the league.

The former No. 4 overall pick has a packed week of visits as he decides on a team for 2021. After Ian Rapoport reported that Watkins would visit with the Ravens on Tuesday, Adam Schefter shared more on the 27-year-old’s upcoming decision.

According to the ESPN NFL insider, Watkins will travel from his meeting with Baltimore on Tuesday to Indianapolis for a visit with the Colts on Wednesday. He’s also started to generate some serious interest from the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans.

Watkins has spent the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs where he’s become a reliable pass-catcher for Patrick Mahomes–when healthy at least.

However, all of the other four AFC teams that have demonstrated their interest in the 27-year-old are very much in need of receiving help.

Free-agent WR Sammy Watkins is scheduled to visit the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday after Tuesday’s trip to Baltimore with the Ravens, per sources. Watkins also has drawn some interest from the Titans and Texans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2021

If Watkins were to land in Indianapolis, he’d join a new look offense led by former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. The Colts are built on a strong run game and lacked a true No. 1 wide receiver in 2020, which could give the former Clemson star a chance to shine.

With the Texans and the Titans, Watkins would share the field with at least one talented wideout. Although Houston let Will Fuller go in free agency, Brandin Cooks will be fresh off his fifth 1000+ yard season. In Tennessee, A.J. Brown will return for his third year after earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2020.

All four interested AFC teams may be wary of offering Watkins too much this week. The 27-year-old has battled injuries throughout his first seven years as a pro, only playing in all 16 games during his rookie season. He made 10 appearances for the Chiefs in 2020 hauling in 37 passes for 421 yards and two touchdowns.