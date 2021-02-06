Late Friday afternoon, the football world learned that a Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach was involved in a car accident earlier in the week.

Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a car accident that sent to young children to the hospital. Reid reportedly admitted to driving a white Dodge Ram Laramie Sport pickup truck.

A Chevrolet Impala reportedly stalled out on an entrance ramp after running out of gas. The family called for help and another car joined it on the ramp.

Reid allegedly struck both vehicles, sending two children to the hospital. According to the report, a five-year-old child suffered life-threatening injuries.

Initial details did not note whether or not Reid had been drinking before the accident. According to a new report, Reid admitted to drinking two or three drinks.

He also allegedly admitted to taking prescription Adderall.

From ESPN:

According to the search warrant obtained by KSHB, a KCPD officer said Reid’s eyes were bloodshot and the officer smelled “a moderate odor of alcoholic beverages.” The warrant went on to say Reid told the officer that he had had two to three drinks and that he also took prescription Adderall.

Reid was scheduled to leave for Tampa this weekend to help coach the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. He serves as the team’s outside linebackers coach.

“The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid,” the Chiefs said in a statement Friday. “We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”

Our thoughts go out to those injured in the crash and their families.