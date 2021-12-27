New Injury Update For Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs destroyed the Pittsburgh Steelers in an impressive showing by a final score of 36-10.

Unfortunately, the win may have come with a cost. During the game, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a tough hit from a Steelers defender and landed on his shoulder.

He initially left the game and was listed as questionable, but eventually was forced out of the game with a collarbone injury. Thankfully, the Chiefs received somewhat positive news on Sunday night.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Edwards-Helaire’s X-rays came back negative.

“X-Rays on the collarbone of #Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire were negative. He’ll have an MRI tomorrow to determine how serious it is,” Rapoport said.

That’s a significant piece of news for the Chiefs. If Edwards-Helaire had broken his collarbone, he likely would have been done for the season – even the playoffs.

The MRI should show how much damage his shoulder sustained. Hopefully it’s not significant and he’ll be able to return to the team before a playoff run.

We’ll have the latest when it becomes available.