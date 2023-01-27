New Practice Video Of Patrick Mahomes Going Viral

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 27: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is less than a week removed from suffering an ankle injury. Despite how severe it looked at first, the former MVP has announced that he'll play in the AFC Championship Game.

Since Mahomes is banged up, every single throw and gesture he makes at Kansas City's facility this week is being evaluated by the public.

James Palmer of NFL Network shared a video of Mahomes at Friday's practice. The star quarterback attempted a few passes from a stationary position.

"Just got out of #chiefs practice. We watched Patrick Mahomes throw three passes. Here they are all three. Next time we see him on the field will be at Arrowhead Sunday vs the #bengals," Palmer wrote.

Mahomes told reporters Thursday he won't know what he's fully capable of doing with his injured ankle until the game officially begins.

"I feel like I can still do a lot of things, but we'll see as we get closer and closer," Mahomes said, via ESPN. "We'll see during the game. You can't fully do exactly what it's going to be like in those moments in the game. All I can do is prepare myself the best way possible, and then when we get in the game, you hope adrenaline takes over and you can make those throws when you need to."

Kickoff for the Bengals-Chiefs game is at 6:30 p.m. ET.