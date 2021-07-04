NFL Analyst Names League’s Best ‘Franchise Cornerstone’

In the NFL, a franchise “cornerstone” player can come at almost any position. There are many players who are already considered a cornerstone, but only one that can be the top dog.

In a recent feature for Bleacher Report, NFL analyst Kristopher Knox created his list of franchise cornerstones ahead of the 2021 season. His top 10 included the likes of Myles Garrett, Von Miller, Derrick Henry, Aaron Donald and Aaron Rodgers.

So who did he pick to take the No. 1 spot? Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Naturally there was some controversy over the ranking of the list. But few people have argued that the Chiefs QB doesn’t deserve to be there.

It’s not a hard argument to make. He’s been to two straight Super Bowls, three straight AFC Championships and is 38-8 as a regular season starter.

10. Myles Garrett, CLE

9. Zack Martin, DAL

8. Matt Ryan, ATL

7. Von Miller, DEN

6. Derrick Henry, TEN

5. Big Ben, PIT

4. Russell Wilson, SEA

3. Aaron Rodgers, GB

2. Aaron Donald, LAR

1. Patrick Mahomes, KC Criteria included: One team all career, age, legacy, positional value pic.twitter.com/MiuIUTlfKD — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 4, 2021

As a first-year starter in 2018, Patrick Mahomes completed 66-percent of his passes for 5,097 yards and a league-leading 50 touchdowns. He earned NFL MVP honors and led the Chiefs to their first AFC Championship Game since 1993 in the process.

The following year, after throwing for 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns with five interceptions, he led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl in 50 years and won the title.

This past year, Mahomes had 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns, reaching the Super Bowl once again.

There’s no doubt that he has established himself as a cornerstone player.