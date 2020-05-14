NFL Analyst Predicts The No. 1 QB-WR Duo In 2020

There are plenty of elite QB-WR duos in the NFL. But just one duo stands out among the rest, according to Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller.

Miller ranks Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill the best QB-WR duo in the NFL heading into the 2020 season. Drew Brees and Michael Thomas is the runner-up, sitting at No. 2. But there’s no doubt Mahomes and Hill deserve the nod.

Mahomes’ escapability and strong arm is perfectly suited for Hill’s elite speed and athleticism. The combination of the two was a primary reason for Kansas City’s Super Bowl run and subsequent victory last season. The scary thought is the Chiefs’ offense has a good chance of improving this upcoming season.

The duo helps lead an offensive unit that added key pieces in the 2020 NFL Draft, including LSU RB Clyde-Edwards Helaire. An improved running game should help Mahomes and Hill as they look to build upon an incredible year.

“You had to know who would be sitting at the top,” Miller wrote. “The Kansas City Chiefs have the NFL’s best quarterback and a dynamic wide receiver who ranks as the fastest player in the league. The combination is deadly with 19 touchdowns together in two seasons (including playoffs).”

While Mahomes and Hill sit atop the list, one notable quarterback was placed all the way at No. 6.

New Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady and his star receiver Mike Evans sit behind five other duos, including Seattle’s Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett.

You can view the full list here.