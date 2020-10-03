NFL Analyst’s ‘Suggestion’ For Chiefs-Patriots Is Going Viral

For the second time this week, the NFL has to rearrange its schedule for Week 4. At this point it’s unclear if the Chiefs will face the Patriots in the coming days due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

The big news this Saturday is that Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19. However, he’s not the only quarterback to contract the virus this week.

Shortly after the news broke about Newton, the Chiefs placed Jordan Ta’amu on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He spent this past week running the scout team as “Cam Newton.”

If additional players on the Chiefs or Patriots test positive for the virus in the next 24 hours, the NFL will have no choice but to postpone the game to a later date. In the event that happens, CBS Sports analyst Will Brinson has a fun suggestion for how the league can adjust its schedule.

Brinson jokingly suggested the NFL makes the Jets forfeit its Week 8 and 9 matchups with the Chiefs and Patriots. Then, the league could schedule a Chiefs-Patriots showdown for either week.

Chiefs-Pats scheduling suggestion: Jets forfeit their Week 8 game to Chiefs

Jets forfeit their Week 9 game to the Pats Play Chiefs-Pats one of those weeks. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 3, 2020

The Jets are clearly the laughingstock of the NFL right now.

New York is coming off an embarrassing loss to Denver on Thursday night. Gregg Williams’ defense struggled to defend an offense led by third-string quarterback in Brett Rypien.

With the way this season has gone so far, Jets fans probably wouldn’t mind if the NFL took a few games away from their team.