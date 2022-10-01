NFL Announces Punishment For Chiefs Star Chris Jones

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty last Sunday after directing "abusive language" at Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.

On Saturday, the NFL announced a $10,609 fine for Jones.

When asked about his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, Jones played it off like nothing really happened.

“I don’t think I said anything horrendous, but the official called it, and I can’t take it back,” Jones said, via the Kansas City Star. “I’ve got to do a better job of playing the game and not saying anything, obviously."

Jones' teammate, Frank Clark, made an entirely different comment on this situation.

“You know how it is, man,” Clark said, via Arrowhead Pride. “Guys get into the emotions of the game. It was one of those close games. We were playing a good quarterback in Matt Ryan. He’s driving down; he’s making all the right plays. It’s a moment of frustration. We’ve all been there.”

Jones will try to keep his emotions in check this Sunday when the Chiefs face the Buccaneers.